Marvin Jones' Knee Injury Diagnosed as Bone Bruise, No Damage to ACL, MCL

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones is considered day-to-day after his knee injury was diagnosed as a bone bruise, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

On a positive note, tests revealed that his ACL and MCL are intact after he went down in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

He had three catches for 55 yards before the injury.

Durability has been a concern for the 28-year-old in the past considering he missed the 2014 season with an ankle injury when he was a member of the Cincinnati Bengals.

When healthy, Jones is one of Detroit's go-to playmakers in the aerial attack. He tallied a career-high 1,101 receiving yards and nine touchdowns last year for the Lions and caught as many as 10 touchdowns in a season (2013) earlier in his career. He has 35 catches for 508 yards and five touchdowns this year.

With Golden Tate already gone via trade, the Lions are suddenly thin at receiver. Kenny Golladay and T.J. Jones will be the top targets remaining for quarterback Matthew Stafford, but Jones provides a vertical threat who is a proven contributor in the offense.

If he is forced to miss time, the passing attack will certainly take a step back.

The Lions could use him back and healthy as they look to compete with the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers in the NFC North moving forward.