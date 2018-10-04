Report: Chargers' Travis Benjamin Out 2-3 Weeks with Foot Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2018

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Travis Benjamin in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Travis Benjamin is nursing a foot injury that is expected to sideline him between two and three weeks. 

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Benjamin's troublesome foot is in a cast, and the team is hopeful he can return by the time the Chargers take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 7. If he's not cleared for that matchup, it's likely he will return in Week 9 since the Chargers will have a bye the week before. 

The 28-year-old was signed by the Chargers before the 2016 season. He posted solid if unspectacular numbers that year, catching 47 passes for 677 yards and four touchdowns. He didn't take a major step forward in 2017, posting 34 receptions for 567 yards and four scores.

In two appearances this season, Benjamin has logged two catches for three yards. He also carried the ball once for 19 yards in L.A.'s Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs

Suffice to say, Benjamin hasn't quite lived up to the four-year, $24 million deal he signed in 2016. Plus, he's found himself battling for playing time, with Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Mike Williams all locked into prominent roles. 

In his absence, however, Los Angeles can rely on that depth.  

