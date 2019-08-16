Real Madrid's Eden Hazard Diagnosed with Thigh Injury, Reportedly out 3-4 Weeks

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Real Madrid have been dealt a major blow ahead of La Liga's opening weekend, confirming star forward Eden Hazard picked up a thigh injury in training on Friday.

Los Blancos are set to begin their 2019-20 league campaign away to Celta Vigo on Saturday. However, the club's official website announced the Belgium international was being assessed following a "muscular injury to the anterior part of his right thigh."

Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws reported Hazard's hamstring injury is "not a severe one."

However, Hazard will miss the opener and is expected to be sidelined for three to four weeks, according to Agence France-Presse's Tom Allnutt:

Hazard, 28, could miss up to five of Real's next fixtures if he's toward the more extreme side of that estimate, including away trips to Villarreal on September 1 and Sevilla on September 21.

It is a big blow for the player so early in his Real carer, particularly given he had an excellent fitness record at Chelsea, where he never missed more than seven league games in a campaign.

The former Lille star is one of Real's most potent attacking threats. He moved to the Santiago Bernabeu in June for £150 million after an impressive final season with Chelsea:

Los Blancos have the depth to cover for him, with the likes of Luka Jovic, Karim Benzema, Isco and Vinicius Junior in the squad.

But Real should be a better team when Hazard is fit and playing, so his return will be eagerly anticipated.