Report: Kristaps Porzingis Traded to Mavs for Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly finalizing a deal to acquire Kristaps Porzingis in a blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Wojnarowski provided a breakdown of the likely deal:

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Trey Burke could also be included in the deal to help balance the salaries.

Porzingis has been out all year while recovering from a torn ACL suffered last season. In December, the Knicks announced he would be evaluated in mid-February, although there was no timetable for his return.

The Knicks said the soonest Porzingis could return would be the end of February, but there are no guarantees he will play at all in 2018-19. Of course, Dallas will have an opportunity to create its own timetable.

When healthy, Porzingis has shown he can be one of the top young big men in the NBA.

The 2015 No. 4 overall draft pick turned his potential into production last season, averaging 22.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game before his February injury.

Despite his on-court talent, there has been speculation about a trade since the 2017 offseason when he skipped his exit meeting. Phil Jackson's removal from the organization helped quiet concerns, but his future with the team has never been completely secure, especially after the two sides couldn't agree to an extension before this season.

Porzingis reportedly held a meeting with team management Thursday and gave an indication he wanted to be traded, per ESPN.com's Wojnarowski, Zach Lowe, Ramona Shelburne and Ian Begley.

Porzingis was reportedly upset about the "franchise's losing, its past dysfunction and his own uncertainty over creating sustainable organizational success."

While the forward is set to become a restricted free agent this summer, the latest deal allows him to get a feel for a new team before some tough decisions in the offseason.

The Mavericks will also now have a chance to match any deal and keep him as part of their new core going forward alongside Rookie of the Year favorite Luke Doncic.

At his best, the 7'3" forward is a star on both ends of the court who can make an impact in the paint while also knocking down shots from three-point range, earning him the "Unicorn" nickname.

He couldn't provide much more help to the Knicks, who haven't made the playoffs since 2013. However, he gets a chance at a fresh start in Dallas, hoping to eventually see the first playoff action of his career.

When healthy, he could be a game-changing player who affects the entire NBA for years to come.

Meanwhile, the Knicks will hope to start fresh with Dennis Smith Jr. and hopefully some free agents in the offseason, as Brian Windhorst pointed out:

The team cleared the massive contracts of Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee while adding expiring ones in DeAndre Jordan and Wesley Matthews.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated noted this could mean Kevin Durant is hoping to come to New York in the offseason.

In any case, this puts a lot of pressure on the Knicks this offseason after trading away one of the most talented players they have had in decades.