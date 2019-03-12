Ex-Seahawks QB Brett Hundley Reportedly Signs 1-Year Contract with Cardinals

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Brett Hundley is reportedly signing a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Hundley was traded to the Seahawks for a sixth-round pick from the Green Bay Packers before the 2018 season. The 25-year-old spent the past year as a backup to Russell Wilson but never got a chance to see the field during the regular season.

Hundley was initially a fifth-round pick in the 2015 draft, though he saw limited playing time in his first two seasons. He finally got a real chance to show what he could do in 2017 when Aaron Rodgers went down with a shoulder injury.

While he showed some quality flashes, there wasn't enough consistency to keep the Packers in the playoff race. The quarterback appeared in 11 games and led the team to a 3-6 record in his nine starts. He threw for 1,836 yards, nine touchdowns and 12 interceptions to finish with a 70.6 quarterback rating.

"Brett Hundley wasn't ready for what he needed to be ready for," then-head coach Mike McCarthy said after the season, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Even with the overall struggles, he had two different games with three touchdowns and zero interceptions, while also displaying a dynamic running ability. He finished the year with 270 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 7.5 yards per carry.

Hundley has a lot of upside, but he would need more reps on the field in order for him to reach his potential. Considering he wasn't going to get the opportunity in Green Bay behind Rodgers or Seattle behind Wilson, this move offers him an opportunity for a fresh start, though for the time being, he'll serve as the backup for Josh Rosen.

That could change, namely if the Cardinals draft Kyler Murray No. 1 overall and trade Rosen. But for now, Rosen remains atop the depth chart.