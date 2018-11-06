Cavaliers News: Sam Dekker out 2-4 Weeks with Ankle Injury

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Sam Dekker will miss two to four weeks after suffering a left ankle sprain in Monday's 102-100 defeat to the Orlando Magic, the team announced Tuesday.

This is another setback for Dekker, who fractured his hand during the 2016-17 season. He also played a mere three games as a rookie because of back surgery.

The injury is a further blow to Cleveland's depth at power forward as well. Kevin Love underwent surgery on his foot and will be out of action for at least six weeks.

The Cavs took a flier on Dekker after he spent the 2017-18 season with the Los Angeles Clippers. In his first nine games in Cleveland, he averaged 6.3 points and 3.7 assists and connected on 38.5 percent of his three-pointers.

Larry Nance Jr. can move over from center to start at power forward for the Cavs until Dekker returns, but the team is bereft of options beyond that. Elevating Channing Frye to the backup role or playing one of Cedi Osman or JR Smith as a small-ball 4 are the team's alternatives.