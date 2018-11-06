Cavaliers News: Sam Dekker out 2-4 Weeks with Ankle Injury

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 6, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 6: Sam Dekker #15 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on against the Boston Celtics during a pre-season game on October 6, 2018 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Sam Dekker will miss two to four weeks after suffering a left ankle sprain in Monday's 102-100 defeat to the Orlando Magic, the team announced Tuesday.

This is another setback for Dekker, who fractured his hand during the 2016-17 season. He also played a mere three games as a rookie because of back surgery.

The injury is a further blow to Cleveland's depth at power forward as well. Kevin Love underwent surgery on his foot and will be out of action for at least six weeks.

The Cavs took a flier on Dekker after he spent the 2017-18 season with the Los Angeles Clippers. In his first nine games in Cleveland, he averaged 6.3 points and 3.7 assists and connected on 38.5 percent of his three-pointers.

Larry Nance Jr. can move over from center to start at power forward for the Cavs until Dekker returns, but the team is bereft of options beyond that. Elevating Channing Frye to the backup role or playing one of Cedi Osman or JR Smith as a small-ball 4 are the team's alternatives.

