NFL Network Analyst Mike Mayock Reportedly Hired as Raiders General Manager

Doug McSchooler/Associated Press

After 14 years serving as NFL Network's draft guru, Mike Mayock is reportedly moving on to become general manager of the Oakland Raiders.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Raiders are expected to announce Mayock's hiring as early as Monday.

Schefter added Mayock previously interviewed with the Raiders under former owner Al Davis and spent a portion of last summer around the franchise, observing head coach Jon Gruden.

The 60-year-old had a brief playing career in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected him in the 10th round of the 1981 draft, and he appeared in nine games for the New York Giants from 1982-83.

In 2004, NFL Network hired Mayock as an analyst. He has become one of the premier voices for the league during the draft process and is famous for only releasing one mock draft in the days before the big event.

Last year, there were rumblings about Mayock potentially being a front-office candidate. Schefter and Field Yates reported in March 2017 the Washington Redskins had identified Mayock as an option to be their next general manager.

In a statement released through NFL Network, Mayock said he had not been contacted by any teams about a front-office job at the time:

Despite Gruden's difficult first year back with the Raiders (4-12), their 2019 draft capital at least makes them intriguing as the offseason begins. They own three first-round picks, including the No. 4 overall choice, and have $75.2 million in cap space for free agents.

Mayock has a chance to play a critical role in rebuilding one of the NFL's premiere franchises. It's a tall task, but it's one he seems capable of handling based on his years of experience in evaluating talent.