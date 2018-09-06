Joey Bosa Could Miss Week 1 vs. Chiefs with Foot Injury

Bob Levey/Getty Images

A foot injury has put Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa' status for Sunday's season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs in jeopardy, according to The Athletic's Lindsay Jones.

"He'll be ready when he's ready," Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said on Thursday, according to Jones. "There's a possibility he won't be with us [vs Chiefs]."

Bosa is already one of the NFL's most dominant pass-rushers as he enters his third season as a pro.

While Bosa found himself on the trainer's table often during his rookie season, he made a major impact after being selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, earning 10.5 sacks in 12 games.

He followed that up with an injury-free season in 2017 that yielded 70 tackles, 12.5 sacks and his first trip to the Pro Bowl.

The edge-rusher promises to be a linchpin within L.A.'s defense for many years to come.

Bosa is listed as a 3-4 defensive end, but he plays several different positions, including rush linebacker, and there is no one player capable of replacing everything he brings to the table.

With regard to down linemen, Isaac Rochell is the likely beneficiary should Bosa miss time, while outside linebackers such as Melvin Ingram, Kyle Emanuel and second-round rookie Uchenna Nwosu will be tasked with taking on a greater pass-rushing responsibility.

Los Angeles has plenty of talent defensively, but the team's inability to stay healthy has been the main issue in terms of making progress in recent seasons.

Bosa is the latest example of that. However, he still has a bright NFL future and all the makings of a perennial All-Pro.