Pelicans' Derrick Favors, J.J. Redick out vs. Celtics with Hamstring Injuries

Scott Polacek January 11, 2020




The New Orleans Pelicans announced that big man Derrick Favors and guard J.J. Redick will not play Saturday against the Boston Celtics.

Both Favors and Redick played Friday against the New York Knicks despite dealing with hamstring strains, but the Pels are taking a cautious approach by holding them out of back-to-back games.

Injuries have limited Favors to 23 games this season, and while he is averaging just 8.7 points per game, he leads the team with 10.0 rebounds per contest.

The Georgia Tech product posted 11.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks a night last season for the Utah Jazz, marking the fifth time in six years he averaged double-digit scoring and better than 7.0 rebounds per game.

Redick is also in his first season in New Orleans, and he is averaging 15.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest.

The 35-year-old veteran spent last season with the Philadelphia 76ers and averaged a career-high 18.1 points per game.

While the Pelicans are on a two-game winning streak, they are just 14-25, and this season has been a struggle largely due to the injuries they have dealt with.

In addition to Favors and Redick, guard Jrue Holiday will not play Saturday, nor will forward Zion Williamson and guard Kenrich Williams.

With so many key players out, potential All-Star Brandon Ingram will continue to be the go-to scorer, while Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and E'Twaun Moore will share the backcourt.

In terms of replacing Favors, look for rookie Jaxson Hayes and Jahlil Okafor to lead the way.

