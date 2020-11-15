Rams' Andrew Whitworth Carted Off After Suffering Leg Injury vs. Seahawks

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth left Sunday's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter with an apparent left leg injury, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of the Los Angeles Times.

The team officially ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

The 38-year-old was emotional as he was carted off the field, suggesting that he perhaps fears he suffered a serious injury:

Now in his 15th NFL season, Whitworth was a mainstay on the Bengals offensive line for his first 11 years in the league. He's started all 16 games five of the last six years (he missed one game in 2017, his first with the Rams) and has not missed more than two matchups since 2008.

It's possible this injury opens up a spot for Joe Noteboom. Per Rodrigue, he stepped into the starting left tackle position when Whitworth left the game.

The 6'7", 330-pound tackle signed a three-year deal this offseason, insinuating he wanted to finish his career with the Rams.

"I wanted to stay here and play, and once I decided for sure and got the OK from the family and everybody else that we were going to play football again—there's no other place I'd want to be than here," he said in April, per Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.