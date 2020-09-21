Bruce Irvin's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Sprain; Marquise Blair to Undergo MRI

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin suffered a sprained knee in Sunday night's 35-30 victory over the New England Patriots, head coach Pete Carroll announced after the game.



Irvin was, however, able to walk around the locker room, per Carroll.

The 32-year-old linebacker recorded two tackles in the win.

Irvin wasn't the only Seahawks defender to suffer an injury in the win, as Carroll said safety Marquise Blair will undergo an MRI on a knee injury that is "probably fairly serious."

A first-round pick by Seattle in 2012, Irvin spent the first four years of his career with the Seahawks, helping the Legion of Boom deliver the franchise's first championship in Super Bowl XLVIII. He ultimately moved on to the then-Oakland Raiders in 2016, spending two-plus seasons in black and silver.

After brief stints with the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers, Irvin re-signed with Seattle earlier this year.

Though he may not be producing at the same level as he once did, Irvin has managed to contribute early on this season. He had three tackles, including one for a loss, in a season-opening win against the Falcons last week.

Irvin has avoided major injuries in his career but did have a performance-enhancing drug suspension cost him four games in 2013. He missed a contest in 2016 and sat out due to a knee injury in 2015.