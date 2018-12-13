Isaiah Crowell Ruled Out vs. Texans with Toe Injury

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2018

New York Jets running back Isaiah Crowell (20) reaches to score a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

New York Jets running back Isaiah Crowell will miss Saturday's game against the Houston Texans with a toe injury

Jets head coach Todd Bowles announced Thursday his running back would be unavailable in Week 15. 

Crowell, 25, was injured during New York's 27-23 win over the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 9. He had just two carries for five yards before being removed from the game. 

The Alabama State has emerged as the No. 1 back for the Jets with Bilal Powell on injured reserve. His 143 carries, 685 yards and six rushing touchdowns lead the team. 

The Jets will likely continue a timeshare regardless of Crowell's status. Backups Elijah McGuire (ankle) and Trenton Cannon (hamstring) are dealing with injuries that limited them in practice on Wednesday. 

With the Jets' backfield depleted heading into Saturday, it wouldn't be a surprise to see a game plan that relies heavily on quarterback Sam Darnold.   

Related

    Fantasy Football Week 15 Workload Watch

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Fantasy Football Week 15 Workload Watch

    Matt Camp
    via Bleacher Report

    Health Report Uncovers Food Violations in Stadiums

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Health Report Uncovers Food Violations in Stadiums

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Elijah McGuire Making Most of Bigger Role in Offense

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Elijah McGuire Making Most of Bigger Role in Offense

    SNY
    via SNY

    Trades That Would Cause Major Shakeups Next Year 😈

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Trades That Would Cause Major Shakeups Next Year 😈

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report