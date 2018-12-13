Isaiah Crowell Ruled Out vs. Texans with Toe Injury

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

New York Jets running back Isaiah Crowell will miss Saturday's game against the Houston Texans with a toe injury.

Jets head coach Todd Bowles announced Thursday his running back would be unavailable in Week 15.

Crowell, 25, was injured during New York's 27-23 win over the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 9. He had just two carries for five yards before being removed from the game.

The Alabama State has emerged as the No. 1 back for the Jets with Bilal Powell on injured reserve. His 143 carries, 685 yards and six rushing touchdowns lead the team.

The Jets will likely continue a timeshare regardless of Crowell's status. Backups Elijah McGuire (ankle) and Trenton Cannon (hamstring) are dealing with injuries that limited them in practice on Wednesday.

With the Jets' backfield depleted heading into Saturday, it wouldn't be a surprise to see a game plan that relies heavily on quarterback Sam Darnold.