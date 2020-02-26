Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski Out for 4 Weeks After Suffering Knee Injury

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is facing a month on the sidelines after he suffered a knee injury at Chelsea on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League.

The German club confirmed Lewandowski picked up the problem during Bayern's 3-0 first-leg victory in the last 16 at Stamford Bridge.

The Polish hitman scored the third for his club against the English side, but he now appears set to miss the second leg on March 18.

Lewandowski's absence is a big blow to Bayern manager Hansi Flick considering his frontman has scored 36 goals in the Bundesliga and Champions League this term.

Der FCB have managed to keep Lewandowski fit for much of his time at the club, but they now face a conundrum in how to replace one of Europe's deadliest finishers.

His absence puts the Bayern attack in a weaker state as the team prepare for Saturday's Bundesliga fixture against Hoffenheim.

