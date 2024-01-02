Dalvin Cook, Jets Mutually Agree to Part Ways; RB Could Join Super Bowl Contender

Dalvin Cook, Jets Mutually Agree to Part Ways; RB Could Join Super Bowl ContenderJanuary 2, 2024
The New York Jets and veteran running back Dalvin Cook have mutually agreed to part ways.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero relayed the news from Cook's representation. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cook agreed to restructure his contract to forfeit all remaining guarantees.
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
Four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook and the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> have mutually agreed to part ways, allowing Cook the opportunity to play for a playoff team, per his agency <a href="https://twitter.com/LAASportsEnt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LAASportsEnt</a>.<br><br>The dynamic playmaker has fresh legs after minimal usage in NY and can now compete for a Super Bowl. <a href="https://t.co/fhIjZo5tNw">pic.twitter.com/fhIjZo5tNw</a>
The 28-year-old Cook, a four-time Pro Bowler, signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Jets in August after the Minnesota Vikings released him following a six-season stint. He posted 67 carries for 214 rushing yards (3.2 yards per carry) over 15 games. Cook added another 15 receptions for 78 yards.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.