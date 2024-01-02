Dalvin Cook, Jets Mutually Agree to Part Ways; RB Could Join Super Bowl Contender

Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

The New York Jets and veteran running back Dalvin Cook have mutually agreed to part ways.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero relayed the news from Cook's representation. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cook agreed to restructure his contract to forfeit all remaining guarantees.

The 28-year-old Cook, a four-time Pro Bowler, signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Jets in August after the Minnesota Vikings released him following a six-season stint. He posted 67 carries for 214 rushing yards (3.2 yards per carry) over 15 games. Cook added another 15 receptions for 78 yards.

