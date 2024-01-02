Jets' Aaron Rodgers Talks Plans to Take Ayahuasca During 2024 NFL Offseason

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers isn't going to play again this season and the New York Jets' 2023 campaign has been laid to rest, save for one final game, which means it's time to look ahead to the offseason.

Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Tuesday and revealed that he plans on taking the hallucinatory drug ayahuasca during the offseason:

Rodgers has been open in the past about his use of ayahuasca, and other hallucinatory drugs, as tools to open up his mind as part of a medicinal journey. He told Peter King in 2022 that the drug helped him find more "self-love" (h/t Joe Rivera of the Sporting News):

"I think it's unlocked a lot of my heart. Being able to fully give my heart to my teammates, my loved ones, relationships because I can fully embrace unconditionally myself. Just didn't do that for a long time. I was very self-critical. When you have so much judgment on yourself it's easy to transfer that judgment to other people. When you figure out a better way to love yourself, I think you can love people better because you're not casting the same judgment you cast on yourself on other people. I'm really thankful for that."