Video: Sean McVay Appears to Confirm Return as Rams HC for 2024 NFL Season

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay isn't going to draw out the suspense about his status for the 2024 season like he has in previous years.

On the latest episode of The Coach McVay Show on the Rams' website, McVay implied he would be back next season by promising the show was going to continue in 2024.

There wasn't any indication from McVay that was he considering walking away after this season, but his recent history did leave open the possibility that it could happen.

In the aftermath of the Rams' Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in February 2022, McVay was vague when asked about his future.

"We'll see," McVay told Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times. "I'm just enjoying this moment right now. I'm really happy to be a part of this. Happy for that."

McVay ended the drama a few days later by chanting "run it back" with the crowd during the team's Super Bowl parade.

Last season was a massive struggle for the Rams, mostly due to injuries to several key players. They set an NFL record for most losses by a defending Super Bowl champion, finishing 5-12 overall.

McVay told reporters after the Rams' final game last season he would "take the appropriate time" to make a decision about continuing on as a head coach. He didn't wait long to make a decision, with the team announcing five days later he was returning in 2023.

The 37-year-old said in August he was "committed" to the Rams "for the long-term" going forward.

Expectations were low for the Rams because of their problems last season and swapping out more than half of the 2022 roster for new players, including trading Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins and adding 15 rookies to the initial 53-man roster.

A healthy Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald, plus the emergence of players like Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams, made the Rams one of the most pleasant surprises in the NFL this season. They've won six of their last seven games since a Week 10 bye and clinched a playoff berth with Sunday's 26-25 victory over the New York Giants.