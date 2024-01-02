Washington's Bralen Trice on CFP Win vs. Texas: 'We Prove Everybody Wrong Every Time'

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Linebacker Bralen Trice embraced the No. 2 Washington Huskies' role as underdogs Monday night following their 37-31 win over Texas in the Sugar Bowl to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

According to ESPN's Andrea Adelson, Trice reveled in the fact that the Huskies won as underdogs against the Longhorns and that they opened as five-point underdogs against Michigan in the national title game, saying: "I just think we prove everybody wrong time and time again, and we'll continue to do that. You can overlook us all you want, but we go out there and we prove everybody wrong every time."

Despite going undefeated and winning the Pac-12 title, Washington had some doubters entering the CFP, but the Huskies dominated most of the second half Monday and staved off a furious comeback attempt by Texas to earn the right to play for a national championship.

Trice was a force in the Sugar Bowl, earning Defensive MVP honors by virtue of his two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

However, much of the praise was heaped on quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who turned in yet another huge showing in a season that saw him finish second to LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Penix almost couldn't miss at times Tuesday, going 29-of-38 for 430 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed three times for 31 yards.

Wide receivers Rome Odunze and Ja'Lynn Polk both went over 120 yards with Penix throwing them the ball, and the Huskies rolled up 532 yards of total offense.

Despite the fact that Washington moved the ball with ease, Texas nearly shocked the college football world in the final minute of the game.

After a field goal cut the deficit to six with 1:09 remaining, the Longhorns stopped the Huskies and got the ball back with 41 second left.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers quickly drove Texas down the field and into the red zone, but his pass on a fourth-and-11 at the 13-yard line was broken up to seal the win for Washington.

Now, Washington must contend with another undefeated and battle-tested team in Michigan, which outlasted Alabama 27-20 in overtime in the Rose Bowl.

The Wolverines also beat then-undefeated Ohio State in their final regular-season game to qualify for the Big Ten Championship, so they are used to facing and defeating big-time teams in must-win games.

Neither Washington nor Michigan has won a national title since the 1990s, as the Huskies won it all in 1991 and the Wolverines took the championship in 1997.