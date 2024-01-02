Michigan AD Warde Manuel Eyes Jim Harbaugh Contract Extension: 'I'm Working on It'

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Following Michigan's win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl on Monday, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said he's trying to get head coach Jim Harbaugh to sign a contract extension.

Per Fox Sports' Michael Cohen, Manuel said getting Harbaugh to agree to an extension is something he's already working on.

"Hey brother, I'm working on it," Manuel said. "Believe me. I've been working on it."

Harbaugh's current contract runs through 2026, but he's reportedly been offered a 10-year, $125 million contract that would make him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football. Harbaugh has been with the Wolverines since 2015 when he left the NFL to join the college ranks.

His contract offer has a big caveat, however. If he signed the deal, he would agree not to entertain or accept an NFL job for the 2024 season, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

That clause would only be for the 2024 season, but Harbaugh is evidently weighing his options given he has not accepted the extension yet.

Given Harbaugh's NFL background—he was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014—and the six current coaching jobs open right now, the veteran coach could be considering making the move back to professional football. Harbaugh also interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings and the Denver Broncos over the past several years when those positions were open.

Another factor in Harbaugh's decision could be a possible impending suspension for alleged recruiting violations from a COVID-19 dead period in 2020 along with the NCAA's investigation into the sign-stealing investigation. Harbaugh already served two separate three-game suspensions this season—missing the first three games and the final three games of the season.