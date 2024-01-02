Alabama's Nick Saban: 'I Wish I Could've Done More' to Help Players vs. Michigan

Harry How/Getty Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide are headed home following a 27-20 overtime loss to the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl, and head coach Nick Saban wishes he could have done more to help his team get the victory.

"This is one of the most amazing seasons in Alabama Football history...I just wish that I could've done more as a coach to help them be successful and help them finish," Saban told reporters after the loss.

Michigan clinched a berth in the College Football Playoff national championship game for the first time in program history when the defense stopped Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe on fourth-and-goal from the three-yard line in overtime.

Wolverines running back Blake Corum scored what proved to be the game-winning touchdown on the first possession of the extra frame. It marked his 56th career rushing score, which is a Michigan record.

Neither team's offense played particularly well on Monday night, but Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy outdueled Milroe to help his squad get the victory. He completed 17 of 27 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 25 yards on three carries.

Milroe, meanwhile, completed 16 of 23 passes for 116 yards and rushed for 63 yards on 21 carries.

Running back Jase McClellan was arguably Alabama's best offensive player as he rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and caught two passes for 11 yards.

While Saban wishes he could have done more to help his team against Michigan, Alabama's loss to the Wolverines caps off what was a rather up-and-down season for the Crimson Tide, which lost to Texas and nearly lost to Auburn before making a miraculous comeback.

Alabama was ultimately selected for the College Football Playoff over undefeated Florida State, likely thanks to the injury to Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis. The Crimson Tide put up a good fight, but they were always viewed as the underdog entering Monday's game.