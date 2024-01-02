NFL Rumors: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh Expected to Address HC Interest After CFP Run

Harry How/Getty Images

With Michigan heading to the College Football Playoff National Championship game following a hard-fought win over Alabama, it's believed that head coach Jim Harbaugh will not address any NFL job interest until the Playoff is over, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Rumors began to swirl after Harbaugh hired agent Don Yee on Sunday, as Yee represents several high-profile clients such as Tom Brady and Sean Payton. He has "deep NFL ties," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Harbaugh previously spent four seasons in the NFL, leading the San Francisco 49ers to several years of playoff success. The 49ers made back-to-back NFC Championship games in his first two years with the franchise, culminating in a Super Bowl appearance during the team's 2012 campaign.

Although he returned to college football following San Francisco's 8-8 season in 2014, there has been buzz surrounding a potential return to the professional level for years.

Harbaugh has helped fuel the rumors, meeting with the Minnesota Vikings regarding a head coaching vacancy in 2022 before discussing the opening as head coach of the Denver Broncos with team owner Greg Penner in 2023.

He ultimately wasn't selected for either job opportunity, announcing his intent to continue coaching at his alma mater.

Harbaugh could attempt another return to the NFL after the Wolverines' 2023 season has been mired in controversy. He missed the first three games of the year due to a self-imposed suspension that stemmed from an investigation by the NCAA into alleged violations in recruiting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was then suspended for the team's final three games of the regular season by the Big Ten amid the NCAA's investigation into an in-person sign-stealing scandal that led to the resignation of football analyst Connor Stalions.