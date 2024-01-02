FSU's Jordan Travis Appears to Troll CFP Committee After Alabama Loses to Michigan

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The College Football Playoff Committee controversially chose to select a one-loss Alabama team ahead of the previously undefeated Florida Seminoles for the final berth in this year's playoff, in large part due to the season-ending injury to starting quarterback Jordan Travis and the offense's struggles without him.

Florida State would go on to get blasted in the Orange Bowl against Georgia, 63-3, but Travis nonetheless appeared to throw some shade in the direction of both the Crimson Tide and the CFP Committee after Michigan beat Alabama in overtime at the Rose Bowl, 27-20:

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.