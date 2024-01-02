Dolphins' Mike McDaniel Downplays Tua Tagovailoa Shoulder Injury Ahead of Bills Game

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel isn't worried about Tua Tagovailoa after the quarterback suffered a shoulder injury against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

In the fourth quarter of Sunday's 56-19 loss, Tagovailoa slid to avoid contact after scrambling but was hit on his way down. He exited the game favoring his left shoulder and didn't return with the game out of reach.

Per ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques, McDaniel isn't concerned about the injury heading into Miami's season finale against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

"It's not a huge blip on my radar right now," McDaniel said on Monday. Tagovailoa also said after the game that his shoulder is "good" and "just a little sore."

Tagovailoa threw for 237 yards, a pair of touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss. He's been the maestro for the Dolphins' explosive offense this season, notching 4,451 passing yards and 28 touchdowns on the year.

While Miami has already clinched a playoff berth, Sunday's matchup will have plenty of implications. If the Dolphins beat the Bills, they will clinch both the AFC East and the No. 2 seed, giving them the chance to host a Wild Card game. If the Bills win, they will clinch the AFC East.

While the Dolphins have put together a respectable 11-5 season, they have struggled against the top teams in the league. Miami has just one signature win this season, beating the Dallas Cowboys two weeks ago. The Dolphins also lost to the Bills in blowout fashion earlier this season, so they'll be looking to make up for the loss in this matchup.