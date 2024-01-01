NFL Exec on Broncos' Russell Wilson Benching: Sean Payton 'Messed with the Wrong Guy'

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

At least one NFL executive believes Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton made a mistake benching Russell Wilson.

Per The Athletic's Mike Sando, one NFL executive said that benching Wilson led to the quarterback telling his side of the story publicly, which included damaging details about the Broncos threatening to bench him if he refused to alter an injury guarantee in his contract.

"Fifteen years ago, the quarterback would sit quiet and try to get on another team," the executive said. "When you mistreat a guy like Wilson, that ain't going to happen. I think Sean messed with the wrong guy because (Wilson) told the story."

As a result of the Broncos' threat, the NFLPA told Denver in a letter in November that it violated the CBA and it could result in legal action. The Broncos didn't go through with benching Wilson at the time, and Denver ended up putting together a stretch where it won four of five games.

Wilson was ultimately benched ahead of the Broncos' matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers and he'll likely be on the bench again this week.

Heading into the offseason, the Broncos have some decisions to make regarding the veteran quarterback.