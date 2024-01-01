Eagles' Nick Sirianni: Resting Key Players in Week 18 vs. Giants 'a Consideration'

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said that he has considered resting key players in this week's matchup against the New York Giants.

Per Fox Sports' Ralph Vacchiano, Sirianni said that sitting key players is "a consideration," as the Eagles are already locked into the No. 5 seed unless the Dallas Cowboys lose to the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

"I'm not saying yes, I'm not saying no," Sirianni said. "I'm saying everything's discussed."

The Eagles could end up with a higher seed than No. 5, but it would take some external help. Philadelphia needs to win on Sunday to win the NFC East, but it would also need the Cowboys to lose to the 4-12 Commanders, who have lost seven games in a row. The Eagles could also secure a No. 3 seed and the NFC East if they tie with the Giants and both the Cowboys and the Detroit Lions lose. The Lions take on the Minnesota Vikings this week.

Win or lose, the Eagles are already a lock to make the playoffs. According to the New York Times, Philadelphia has just a 22% chance to host a Wild Card game even if it wins, so there isn't much riding on a win unless the Eagles get a lot of help from other teams.

Of course, the matchup is still a rivalry, so the Eagles will be looking to earn bragging rights. Philadelphia beat the Giants two weeks ago and has a chance to secure the season series this week.