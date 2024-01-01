Dan Campbell Physically Drew Lions' 2-Point Play, Showed Refs Before Cowboys Game

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

After a controversial penalty caused the Detroit Lions' game-winning two-point conversion against the Dallas Cowboys to be nullified, head coach Dan Campbell is still not happy with how the officials handled the situation, especially considering he made a preemptive move that should've helped.

Campbell told reporters on Monday that he physically drew the two-point play on a sheet of paper and shared it with officials before the game.

Lions starting left tackle Taylor Decker appeared to catch the game-winner with 23 seconds remaining in Saturday's game, but he was called for an illegal touching penalty for not reporting as an eligible receiver. Detroit ended up settling for a 20-19 loss.

"Would you be frustrated right now?" Campbell said after the game. "I don't like losing, and that's what happened. We lost, and that bothers me. I don't like having an L, so that's the frustration."

To make matters worse, there were conflicting accounts of how everything went down late in the game. Lions quarterback Jared Goff adamantly said Decker declared himself to be an eligible receiver, but referee Brad Allen said in a pool report that backup tackle Dan Skipper was the one who declared himself as eligible.

However, video showed Decker having a conversation with Allen prior to the play. After Decker's catch was called back, the Lions had two more attempts at the two-point conversion and came up short both times.

"Yeah, that sucks. It's unfortunate, man," Goff said. "I don't know if I've had this feeling before where you feel like you've won and you didn't. With that being said, though, the next two plays we had shots at it."