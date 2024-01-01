Bo Nix's Dominance Has CFB Fans Hyping 2024 NFL Draft Stock as Oregon Routs Liberty

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix completed his collegiate career by completing 28-of-35 passes for 363 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-6 rout over Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day.

Nix led Oregon to 28 unanswered second-quarter points en route to a 31-6 halftime edge. He threw four touchdown passes in the second quarter alone and added another one to Tez Johnson, who finished with 11 catches for 172 yards, in the third.

Nix will now throw his name into the NFL draft, which has three clear top quarterback prospects in USC's Caleb Williams, UNC's Drake Maye and LSU's Jayden Daniels.

However, there's an opening for QB4, and Nix has certainly made a case for consideration there. During his fantastic Fiesta Bowl performance, fans raved about Nix's chances for NFL success.