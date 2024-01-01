Bo Nix's Dominance Has CFB Fans Hyping 2024 NFL Draft Stock as Oregon Routs Liberty

Bo Nix's Dominance Has CFB Fans Hyping 2024 NFL Draft Stock as Oregon Routs LibertyJanuary 1, 2024
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix completed his collegiate career by completing 28-of-35 passes for 363 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-6 rout over Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day.
Nix led Oregon to 28 unanswered second-quarter points en route to a 31-6 halftime edge. He threw four touchdown passes in the second quarter alone and added another one to Tez Johnson, who finished with 11 catches for 172 yards, in the third.
Nix will now throw his name into the NFL draft, which has three clear top quarterback prospects in USC's Caleb Williams, UNC's Drake Maye and LSU's Jayden Daniels.
However, there's an opening for QB4, and Nix has certainly made a case for consideration there. During his fantastic Fiesta Bowl performance, fans raved about Nix's chances for NFL success.
RayMarsh @RayMarsh11
QB Bo Nix of Oregon can put something on his resume for NFL teams to consider that most big name athletes opting out or hitting the portal can't… CHARACTER and LOYALTY. 4 TD passes in the first half of a game he has little to gain and much to lose playing LU <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MoneyIsntEverything?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MoneyIsntEverything</a> <a href="https://t.co/JoXtZxs0dP">pic.twitter.com/JoXtZxs0dP</a>
𝕵𝖔𝖊𝖞𝕵𝖊𝖙𝖘 @JetsAGNB
Bo Nix is gonna be a very very good <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/QB1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#QB1</a> <br><br>He process very quick and he's accurate <br>Nice touch and decent mobility- way a over average in Pocket for a college QB
We'll soon find out where Nix heads when the NFL draft begins on Thursday, April 25 in Detroit.