    Bo Nix's Dominance Has CFB Fans Hyping 2024 NFL Draft Stock as Oregon Routs Liberty

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJanuary 1, 2024

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 01: Quarterback Bo Nix #10 of the Oregon Ducks warms up before the Fiesta Bowl against the Liberty Flames at State Farm Stadium on January 01, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    Oregon quarterback Bo Nix completed his collegiate career by completing 28-of-35 passes for 363 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-6 rout over Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day.

    Nix led Oregon to 28 unanswered second-quarter points en route to a 31-6 halftime edge. He threw four touchdown passes in the second quarter alone and added another one to Tez Johnson, who finished with 11 catches for 172 yards, in the third.

    Nix will now throw his name into the NFL draft, which has three clear top quarterback prospects in USC's Caleb Williams, UNC's Drake Maye and LSU's Jayden Daniels.

    However, there's an opening for QB4, and Nix has certainly made a case for consideration there. During his fantastic Fiesta Bowl performance, fans raved about Nix's chances for NFL success.

    ⚡️URGE 📷 @SurgeTheShooter

    Bo Nix been getting better and better his last 15 years in college and this year was his best<br><br>I think he'll be a long term starter in the league at some point. Got hella experience heading into the NFL

    RayMarsh @RayMarsh11

    QB Bo Nix of Oregon can put something on his resume for NFL teams to consider that most big name athletes opting out or hitting the portal can't… CHARACTER and LOYALTY. 4 TD passes in the first half of a game he has little to gain and much to lose playing LU <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MoneyIsntEverything?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MoneyIsntEverything</a> <a href="https://t.co/JoXtZxs0dP">pic.twitter.com/JoXtZxs0dP</a>

    juelz 𝐎 @theefamilyjules

    Bo Nix man. He deserves the world and he's gonna make an NFL GM look like a genius

    Brian Stocking @BrianStocking

    Bo Nix should be the first QB taken in the NFL Draft. Great arm, good pocket presence with poise in the pocket.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Stockpile?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Stockpile</a>

    jedb66 @jedb366

    Bo Nix is going to be a sleeper pick in the NFL draft. He's played 61 games in college. That's a lot of experience and he's improved each year.

    starblazer @01Starblazer

    NFL teams that pass on Bo Nix will regret it. He's a born QB and he's mature. He's not going to be raw, he's already polished. <a href="https://t.co/fz8BTq6jNc">pic.twitter.com/fz8BTq6jNc</a>

    The Real Avery Lynch @YoungBull_Lynch

    Thank you Bo Nix !! Whatever team decides to draft you in the NFL is going to be really lucky. 🦆🦆 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDucks</a>

    alex 🦖 (grandson of the wind enjoyer) @bantheshift

    Bo Nix is gonna be a good NFL QB for some team.

    JoeyFBI 🇮🇹 @JoeyAMancuso

    Bo Nix is legit. A true leader and competitor. I'd draft him in the NFL as my #1 QB on the board. His journey has ups and downs and decisions to better himself and his teammates. That goes miles in teammates trusting in you and wanting to play for you at the next level.

    𝕵𝖔𝖊𝖞𝕵𝖊𝖙𝖘 @JetsAGNB

    Bo Nix is gonna be a very very good <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/QB1?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#QB1</a> <br><br>He process very quick and he's accurate <br>Nice touch and decent mobility- way a over average in Pocket for a college QB

    juelz 𝐎 @theefamilyjules

    Mark @JussMarkLive

    Bobby Hurley Hater @tipodissd

    I fully believe Bo Nix will be a great NFL QB

    Matt Seger @mseges93

    Bo Nix is one of those guys that's going to get drafted low but will have a successful NFL career.

    tnick @not_tnick

    The more I watch Bo Nix the more I think he can be a good NFL QB

    We'll soon find out where Nix heads when the NFL draft begins on Thursday, April 25 in Detroit.