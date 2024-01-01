Eagles Rumors: DeVonta Smith's Ankle Injury Seen as Mild Sprain, Will Undergo Testing

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith "is believed to be dealing with a mild ankle sprain," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reported the 2021 first-round pick is due to have additional testing to determine the full severity of the injury, which wasn't initially considered a major issue.

Smith caught three passes for 30 yards in Sunday's 35-31 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He was on the field for 88 percent of Philadelphia's offensive snaps.

After the game, however, NFL Network's Omar Ruiz shared a photo of him on crutches with a boot on his right foot.

Plenty of fans will have immediately jumped to the worst-case scenario, and even a more optimistic reading isn't all that encouraging.

Smith's injury provides another reason for the Eagles to rue their inability to beat the 12-loss Cardinals at home.

The Dallas Cowboys' 20-19 victory over the Detroit Lions meant Philadelphia was unable to clinch a division title regardless of the outcome. A win at least would've allowed the reigning conference champion to maintain a one-game lead atop the NFC East.

Now, Dallas is in first place, with Philly occupying the fifth seed in the NFC playoff bracket. The Eagles no longer have a buffer if they come up short in Week 18 against the New York Giants, a matchup that gets a little trickier if they're without the services of Smith.

His availability for the postseason is obviously more important.