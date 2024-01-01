Report: WSU Transfer QB Cameron Ward to Decide Between Miami, 2024 NFL Draft

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Washington State transfer quarterback Cameron Ward will reportedly decide between joining the Miami Hurricanes or entering the 2024 NFL draft, according to Pete Nakos of On3.

Ward was reportedly "looking at" Florida State as a potential option as well, though ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Sunday that the Seminoles have identified Oregon State transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei as their top target in the portal:

