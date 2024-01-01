Oregon State Transfer D.J. Uiagalelei Likely to Pick Between FSU or NFL Draft

Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Oregon State transfer quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is reportedly expected to choose between transferring to Florida State or going to the NFL Draft.

Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Uiagalelei has emerged as the top target for Florida State in the NCAA transfer portal. He has not made a commitment yet, but Thamel said he and Florida State are expected to engage soon. If he doesn't land with Florida State, he's expected to enter in the NFL Draft. Uiagalelei visited Florida State in December.

Uiagalelei recorded 2,638 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions for the Beavers this year, leading Oregon State to an 8-5 record before entering the portal following the conclusion of the season.

Uiagalelei spent his first three collegiate seasons with Clemson before transferring to Oregon State ahead of the 2023 season. Uiagalelei announced he was transferring shortly after Beavers' head coach Jonathan Smith was hired as Michigan State's head coach.

As a transfer prospect, Uiagalelei is considered to be a 4-star prospect and the No. 13 quarterback in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.

If he joins Florida State, he'll be joining a team fresh off an undefeated regular season and an ACC Championship. The Seminoles lost their star quarterback Jordan Travis late in the season, which was a major factor in why they missed out on the College Football Playoff. Florida State took on Georgia in the Orange Bowl earlier this week, but lost in embarrassing fashion 63-3.