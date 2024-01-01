X

NFL

    Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Offense Has NFL Fans Worried Despite Win vs. Bengals

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTX.com LogoFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 1, 2024

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 31: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
    Jamie Squire/Getty Images

    The Kansas City Chiefs' most valuable player on Sunday was... Harrison Butker.

    The veteran kicker was 6-for-6 on field goals, helping the Chiefs eke out a 25-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He scored the final 18 points of the game as Kansas City overcame a 17-7 deficit and outscored Cincy 12-0 in the second half.

    Winning the game was the desired result, obviously, clinching the Chiefs the AFC West title and at least one playoff game at home. But the same issues that have plagued the Chiefs all season reared their ugly heads once again.

    Wide receivers continued to drop passes at alarming rates. The offensive line struggled at times to keep the pocket clean. The team made some truly baffling decisions throughout the game, including Richie James fielding a punt in his own end zone at one point.

    The Chiefs are heading to the postseason. But the team's offensive deficiencies has fans and pundits alike questioning just how effective they'll be once they get there:

    All Chief'd Up! @AllChiefdUp

    This high powered field goal kicking machine! Strikes fear into everyone as we limp backwards into the playoffs. Fun to watch. It really is. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/chiefskingdom?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#chiefskingdom</a>

    Jason Cole @JasonCole62

    The number of ridiculous mental errors by the Chiefs is staggering this year. It's not Andy Reid's style, but you almost wonder if he has to cut some semi-prominent player to get the attention of the rest of the players. (That's a Jimmy Johnson tactic).

    Geoff Schwartz @geoffschwartz

    He fielded a punt in the endzone. The Chiefs do the dumbest stuff this season

    Jason Reid @JReidESPN

    Mahomes has to overcome the Chiefs' tackles and wideouts. That's a lot <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/chiefs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#chiefs</a>

    The 33rd Team @The33rdTeamFB

    Larry Fitzgerald finished his career with 29 drops.<br><br>He was in the league for 17 years. <a href="https://t.co/wYoRyLgmCv">https://t.co/wYoRyLgmCv</a> <a href="https://t.co/ovOXm8LYfq">pic.twitter.com/ovOXm8LYfq</a>

    Matt Verderame @MattVerderame

    Gotta love the motion at the end, basically saying Mahomes has to throw a better pass.<br><br>His lack of accountability this season has been staggering. <a href="https://t.co/NSeK5VgXaC">https://t.co/NSeK5VgXaC</a>

    Kevin Clark @bykevinclark

    Mahomes should win Walter Payton Man Of The Year for still throwing at MVS.

    nick wright @getnickwright

    MVS trying to show Mahomes up after that drop because the throw was slightly behind him is more infuriating than ten drops combined. <br><br>Patrick has been covering for the WRs all year, including MVS' drop against Philly. <br><br>That's benchable for MVS, in my opinion.

    Ed Werder @WerderEdESPN

    His drops at this point are totally on the coaches playing him. <a href="https://t.co/YLQkbBIlbD">https://t.co/YLQkbBIlbD</a>

    Karl Zinke @ZinkeEJC

    No matter how ugly it was, Chiefs are back in the playoffs baby! Anything is possible with a seasoned playoff team! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChiefsKingdom?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChiefsKingdom</a>

    D-Rock @DRockDFS

    Chiefs easily a one in done in the playoffs.

    Zach Rampy @coachrampy_6

    Thank the Lord above for the Chiefs defense

    Patrick Mahomes wasn't bad by any stretch on Sunday, finishing 21-of-29 for 245 yards and a touchdown while losing one fumble and taking two sacks. He hasn't been the cause of the team's lackluster offensive performances this season, but he also wasn't the main reason the Chiefs beat the Bengals.

    NFL @NFL

    Isiah Pacheco gives the Chiefs a first quarter lead<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CINvsKC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CINvsKC</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/sFjqko01pD">https://t.co/sFjqko01pD</a> <a href="https://t.co/3CxqZfjpz0">pic.twitter.com/3CxqZfjpz0</a>

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    A 67-yard dart from Mahomes! 🎯<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nfl</a>)<a href="https://t.co/41yJGfywNT">pic.twitter.com/41yJGfywNT</a>

    That came down to a defense that shut out the Bengals in the second half, registering six sacks in total, and the clutch performance of Butker. And that's a concern, given that it has been Mahomes and Kansas City's offense that fueled its two titles and three Super Bowl trips in the previous four seasons.

    This year's team isn't going to win another title behind its offense. Outside of Mahomes, Travis Kelce and to a lesser extent a solid group of running backs, this is a team devoid of playmakers on that side of the ball.

    Scoring just one offensive touchdown might get it done at home against a Bengals' team fielding its backup quarterback. Against the top teams in the AFC, on the road, it won't.

    And so despite another AFC West crown, the feeling around this Chiefs' team remains one of skepticism. The defense is excellent, but the offense doesn't appear championship-worthy.