    Najee Harris, Mason Rudolph, Steelers' Offense Impress NFL Fans in Win vs. Seahawks

    zach bacharContributor IJanuary 1, 2024

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 31: Mason Rudolph #2 hands the ball off to Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 31, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)
    Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

    The Pittsburgh Steelers' offense delivered several explosive plays to defeat the Seattle Seahawks by the final score of 30-23 on Sunday.

    Running back Najee Harris helped sustain drives with countless strong rushes through contact. He ended the game with 122 yards on 27 carries, crossing the century mark on the ground for the first time this season. He also found the end zone twice, recording his first game with multiple rushing touchdowns since Week 11 of the 2022 season.

    NFL @NFL

    Najee tossed him 😳<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PITvsSEA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PITvsSEA</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/sFjqko01pD">https://t.co/sFjqko01pD</a> <a href="https://t.co/DKaH3F4ZwC">pic.twitter.com/DKaH3F4ZwC</a>

    Under center, Mason Rudolph played mistake-free football and made several impressive deep throws. He finished with a modest 274 passing yards, completing 75 percent of his attempts. Rudolph added five rush yards as well.

    Fans were amazed by the Steelers' high-powered offense putting up 468 total yards.

    NFL @NFL

    Najee Harris with a little help from his friends 😤<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PITvsSEA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PITvsSEA</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/sFjqko01pD">https://t.co/sFjqko01pD</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZlQ2RWnBUv">pic.twitter.com/ZlQ2RWnBUv</a>

    Tone Digs @ToneDigz

    We are watching a 2005 Steelers offense right now…. SO BACK

    Jared Kane @BaddestBearJew

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have 419 yards of total offense …

    Kevin Adams @KevinAdams26

    I'm still getting used to the Steelers having an offense that can produce points regularly. God I have missed this feeling.

    Joe Rutter @tribjoerutter

    In case you haven't heard, Steelers are over 400 yards of offense for the second time this season.

    Blitzburgh @Blitz_Burgh

    This offense runs so much better with Rudolph. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Steelers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Steelers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a>

    Zachary Smith @ZacharySmithPGH

    The Steelers offense with Mason at QB <a href="https://t.co/Vr3jJ7azC1">pic.twitter.com/Vr3jJ7azC1</a>

    SteelTwins 🎄🎅 | FIRE TOMLIN @SteelTwins

    Two straight games with 30 points by the Steelers offense. First time since 2020 that's happened. Lead by Mason Rudolph. He should remain the starter

    Christopher Carter @CarterCritiques

    NAJEE HARRIS CLOSES AND THE <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/STEELERS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#STEELERS</a> ADVANCE TO 9-7. <br><br>What a day for the offense and especially the offensive line!

    taylornicole @ay_taybay

    this Steelers offense has a spark of life <a href="https://t.co/jHSByKrR3B">pic.twitter.com/jHSByKrR3B</a>

    David Todd @DavidMTodd

    Amazing how different it is to watch an offense that you think can succeed. Wow. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Steelers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Steelers</a>

    Jason Mackey @JMackeyPG

    Starting quarterback Mason Rudolph and the Steelers offense with him in charge is fun to watch.

    Pittsburgh moved to 9-7 after the victory, securing another winning season under head coach Mike Tomlin. The Steelers kept their playoff hopes alive by defeating the Seahawks and will look towards a matchup with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 that could result in the team earning a postseason berth for the first time since 2021.