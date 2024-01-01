Najee Harris, Mason Rudolph, Steelers' Offense Impress NFL Fans in Win vs. Seahawks

Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers' offense delivered several explosive plays to defeat the Seattle Seahawks by the final score of 30-23 on Sunday.

Running back Najee Harris helped sustain drives with countless strong rushes through contact. He ended the game with 122 yards on 27 carries, crossing the century mark on the ground for the first time this season. He also found the end zone twice, recording his first game with multiple rushing touchdowns since Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Under center, Mason Rudolph played mistake-free football and made several impressive deep throws. He finished with a modest 274 passing yards, completing 75 percent of his attempts. Rudolph added five rush yards as well.

Fans were amazed by the Steelers' high-powered offense putting up 468 total yards.