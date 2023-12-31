Dolphins Rumors: Bradley Chubb's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL, Out for Season

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb has been diagnosed with a torn ACL after being injured during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 56-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the news Monday.

It's the second time Chubb has torn his ACL in his career. In September 2019 while playing for the Denver Broncos, Chubb tore his ACL and missed most of the season.

Chubb has been an integral part of the Dolphins defense this season, recording 68 tackles, 11 sacks and six forced fumbles.

The injury becomes especially unfortunate given that the game was out of reach for Miami at the point that Chubb went down. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel recognized after the game that Chubb probably shouldn't have been on the field so late in the game.

"In hindsight, I would absolutely not have wanted him out there if I would've known he was going to get hurt," McDaniel said. "That's a known part of the job that I understand fully. It doesn't look very smart at all."

With the loss, Miami is now unable to secure the top seed in the AFC, as Baltimore claimed it with the win. The Dolphins still have the chance to clinch the AFC East, however. After the Buffalo Bills beat the New England Patriots on Sunday, the AFC East title will now come down to next week's matchup between the Dolphins and Bills.