    Dolphins' Tyreek Hill on Loss to Ravens: 'I Played 1 of the Worst Games of My Career'

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 31, 2023

    BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 31: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) makes his second catch of the game to put him over 10,000 receiving yards for his career during the Miami Dolphins versus Baltimore Ravens NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Baltimore, MD. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill told reporters that he played one of the worst games of his career in the aftermath of his team's 56-19 road loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

    Joe Schad @schadjoe

    Tyreek Hill: It sucks man but we have to move past it. I played one of the worst games of my career. I can't put that on tape. <a href="https://t.co/oGS8VdODIO">pic.twitter.com/oGS8VdODIO</a>

    Hill had a rough moment in this one when he dropped a wide-open touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa in the first quarter. The score would have given Miami a 13-7 lead. Instead, Jason Sanders came on for a 27-yard field goal.

    From that point forward, the Ravens outscored the Dolphins 49-9. Baltimore racked up 491 yards, with NFL MVP favorite Lamar Jackson's 321-yard, five-touchdown performance leading the team.

    Meanwhile, the Dolphins scored on just two of their final 10 drives, two of which ended in Tagovailoa interceptions. Two others ended on a fumble and a turnover on downs.

    All the Dolphins can do from this point is burn the tape and move on. Hill is already looking forward to a bounceback.

    Marcel Louis-Jacques @Marcel_LJ

    Tyreek Hill: "I'm looking forward to seeing how we bounce back … It's gonna be fun."

    Next Sunday's road game at the Buffalo Bills looms large now, as a loss would drop the Dolphins out of the AFC East lead and into the wild card. A win secures the AFC's No. 2 seed for Miami.