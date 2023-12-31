Dolphins' Tyreek Hill on Loss to Ravens: 'I Played 1 of the Worst Games of My Career'

Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill told reporters that he played one of the worst games of his career in the aftermath of his team's 56-19 road loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Hill had a rough moment in this one when he dropped a wide-open touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa in the first quarter. The score would have given Miami a 13-7 lead. Instead, Jason Sanders came on for a 27-yard field goal.

From that point forward, the Ravens outscored the Dolphins 49-9. Baltimore racked up 491 yards, with NFL MVP favorite Lamar Jackson's 321-yard, five-touchdown performance leading the team.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins scored on just two of their final 10 drives, two of which ended in Tagovailoa interceptions. Two others ended on a fumble and a turnover on downs.

All the Dolphins can do from this point is burn the tape and move on. Hill is already looking forward to a bounceback.