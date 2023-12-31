Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Says He's Good Despite Shoulder Injury: 'Just a Little Sore'

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said that he's good after suffering a shoulder injury in Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

In the fourth quarter of Sunday's game, Tagovailoa slid to avoid being hit, but still faced some contact on the play.

He appeared to be in some pain as he walked off the field, but clarified that it was nothing serious after the game, per the Sun Sentinel's David Furones.

"Shoulder's good," Tagovailoa said. "Just a little sore."

With the game out of hand at the point of his injury, Tagovailoa didn't return for the Dolphins. He finished the day with 237 passing yards, a pair of touchdowns and two interceptions in a 56-19 loss.

With the blowout win, the Ravens clinched both the AFC North and the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC. While the Dolphins can no longer clinch the top seed in the AFC, they can still win the AFC East. After the Buffalo Bills beat the the New England Patriots on Sunday, the AFC East will be decided next week as the Dolphins and Bills collide.

While the Dolphins have put together a solid 11-5 season this year, they have struggled against the league's best teams. Besides a narrow win over the Dallas Cowboys last week, Miami still hasn't proved itself with a signature win. Next week against Buffalo will be the perfect opportunity to do so.