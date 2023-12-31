X

    Jalen Hurts, Eagles Roasted by NFL Fans for Late Collapse vs. Kyler Murray, Cardinals

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 31, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 31: Michael Wilson #14 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates with teammates after a touchdown catch during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 31, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    The Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the postseason, but they've unquestionably been one of the NFL's worst teams over the past month.

    A 35-31 loss to a now 4-12 Arizona Cardinals team on Sunday continued a horrific stretch, which has seen the team go 1-4 after a 10-1 start.

    The defense was the primary culprit against Arizona, allowing 449 total yards. The Cardinals also possessed the ball for nearly 40 minutes as they continuously chewed up the clock against an Eagles defense that couldn't leave the field.

    Brandon Lee Gowton @BrandonGowton

    Cardinals second half drives<br><br>10 plays, 75 yards, TD.<br><br>9 plays, 77 yards, TD.<br><br>8 plays, 77 yards, TD.<br><br>7 plays, 70 yards, TD.<br><br>Only two third downs forced by the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> defense.<br><br>Absolutely pathetic.

    Brenden Deeg @BrendenDeeg_

    Eagles defense today: <br><br>449 yards<br>221 rushing yards<br>42:28 TOP<br>35 points<br><br>Against the Cardinals. This team is not a Super Bowl contender.

    Paul Hembekides (Hembo) @PaulHembo

    Cardinals scoring drives vs Eagles:<br><br>14 plays | 7:46 time of possession <br>16 plays | 9:54 TOP <br>10 plays | 6:18 TOP <br>9 plays | 5:03 TOP <br>8 plays | 4:29 TOP <br>7 plays | 2:01 TOP <br><br>The Eagles defense remains the most underachieving unit of any "contender."

    Arizona rushed for 221 yards, led by 128 via James Conner. Through the air, Kyler Murray was about as efficient as possible by completing 25-of-31 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns.

    Murray did throw a pick-six to Sydney Brown, but it ultimately didn't matter as he led Arizona to 29 second-half points.

    Conner capped the final drive by scoring his second rushing touchdown with 32 seconds left. After the PAT, Arizona led 35-31. A desperation Eagles drive in response ended with a Jalen Hurts interception.

    Speaking of the offense, it didn't look all that great either. The run game averaged a pedestrian 4.0 yards per carry. Hurts completed 18-of-23 passes but only for 167 yards (7.3 YPA). Superstar wideouts A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith had quiet games, combining for just seven catches and 83 yards.

    The Eagles look nothing like the team that won the NFC last year. A 42-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers led to a 33-13 defeat at the Dallas Cowboys, who now own the keys to the NFC East after Philly's loss. Then Philadelphia choked away a late lead against the Seattle Seahawks and lost 20-17.

    Philadelphia then hung on for dear life versus a five-win New York Giants team before prevailing 33-25 on Christmas Day. New Year's Eve was a nightmare for the Birds, though.

    It's clear a change in defensive playcalling from Sean Desai to Matt Patricia, which occurred before the Seahawks game, has not changed much of anything.

    It's also clear that the offense, which hasn't been good enough to overcome the defense's shortcomings, has taken a step back as well

    There was plenty of blame to go around, and it largely landed on the defense.

    Sheil Kapadia @SheilKapadia

    Eagles needed two wins as double-digit favorites to clinch division.<br><br>They blow a 21-6 lead at home. Now likely no home playoff games.<br><br>Defense, under new direction, gives up 4 straight TD drives to end the game. Out-coached, outplayed. Complete disaster any way you slice it.

    Shane Haff @ShaneHaffNFL

    There really isn't anything else to say about this team. The defense is a complete joke and their offensive playcaller is a moron. That pretty well sums up the 2023 Eagles.

    Bex @BexMix_41

    the Eagles defense <a href="https://t.co/JM07yIGlzi">pic.twitter.com/JM07yIGlzi</a>

    NBA Slime @TerryFranconia

    Watching the Eagles defense <a href="https://t.co/lYrShKHY7A">pic.twitter.com/lYrShKHY7A</a>

    John Stolnis @JohnStolnis

    It's hard to imagine the Eagles could come up with an even more awful way to lose a football game, but they managed to do that today. Fire everyone associated with the defense. There should not be a single person left standing when the season is over.

    Phillies Muse @Phillies_Muse

    2022 Eagles Defense vs 2023 Eagles Defense <a href="https://t.co/L4QDg3iTFm">pic.twitter.com/L4QDg3iTFm</a>

    Shane Haff @ShaneHaffNFL

    I'm not sure there is an offense in the NFL that I would trust the Eagles defense to stop. In fact, I'm not sure there is an offense in the NFL that I would trust the Eagles defense to stop if it was led by a backup QB.

    Word On The Birds @WordOnTheBirds

    I genuinely think the Eagles have the worst defense in the entire league.

    Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_

    This Eagles defense gonna be food in playoffs <a href="https://t.co/g3RAKqWPVZ">pic.twitter.com/g3RAKqWPVZ</a>

    Andrew Saltz @mr_saltz

    Comic brigades adding the Eagles defense to their skit <a href="https://t.co/qpygpu6bUX">pic.twitter.com/qpygpu6bUX</a>

    Thomas R. Petersen @thomasrp93

    I want to say "what the fuck am i watching", but i watched the Eagles defense through 17 weeks.<br><br>No coaching malpractice surprises me anymore.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a>

    Rich Hofmann @rich_hofmann

    The Eagles defense runs onto the field. <a href="https://t.co/KKX6QbjoUi">pic.twitter.com/KKX6QbjoUi</a>

    PhillyTheBoss.com @PhillyTheBoss

    If u see any of the Eagles Defense out eating, take food off their plate. Stick ya finger in the mashed potatoes… they used to gettin their lunch took. They ain't gon do shit..

    Barry @BarryOnHere

    The Eagles defense is so bad you'd think Matt Patricia was calling the plays..........wait

    Gino Cammilleri @GC24_Football

    The Eagles defense: <a href="https://t.co/sJA1Qz19iz">pic.twitter.com/sJA1Qz19iz</a>

    NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS

    Eagles fans watching their defense today <a href="https://t.co/g2opG5leZp">pic.twitter.com/g2opG5leZp</a>

    Adam Smith @SmittyBarstool

    Demote the entire defense. Just play offense and go for 2 everytime with Brotherly Shove. Might give the Eagles a chance at mediocrity.

    username like who is he? @_rey_james

    Eagles defense <a href="https://t.co/WLChO8L75P">https://t.co/WLChO8L75P</a> <a href="https://t.co/yR3tYhTB2O">pic.twitter.com/yR3tYhTB2O</a>

    Devan Kaney @Devan_Kaney

    Eagles defense is trash

    Brandon Lee Gowton @BrandonGowton

    This Eagles defense is so bad that they should effectively demote their defensive coordinator and have a senior defensive assistant take over play-calling duties instead.

    Voch Lombardi @VochLombardi

    Can somebody explain Jalen Hurts contract to me. How many more glorious years do we have left.

    driphurts 🦅 @driphurts

    Brian Johnson really called a bubble screen on 3rd and 100 with the game on the line and we blaming Jalen Hurts.

    evin @KayvonOjulari

    Have fun rebuilding with $255M Jalen Hurts<br><br>Your season is over 😂 <a href="https://t.co/pKkJcoaB38">pic.twitter.com/pKkJcoaB38</a>

    Coach Rome @Rome_Beast

    jalen hurts isn't a franchise qb<br><br>eagles have the worst defense of any team actually trying to win a chip <br><br>this team won't get back to the bowl for years unless those things change

    justin @justinontwt

    Nick Sirianni does nothing to elevate this Eagles team. Doesnt call plays, his defensive philosophy lost this team a superbowl, cant hire good coordinators, and lost the lockerroom. Fire him for a playcaller and stop wasting Jalen Hurts' prime years.

    Brenden Deeg @BrendenDeeg_

    It's time to have a serious conversation about Nick Sirianni. <br><br>The talent is carrying him. He has been atrocious this season.

    Jordie @jordiebarstool

    I am so ready for Nick Sirianni's dumb ass to be out of this city. He is so beyond lost. The locker room is gone and he has no idea how to get it back on track. Complete and total failure from the top down

    Philly Sports Sufferer @mccrystal_alex

    Eagles fans when they see Matt Patricia walking out of the stadium <a href="https://t.co/umQ6RNUjAb">pic.twitter.com/umQ6RNUjAb</a>

    Tej Seth @tejfbanalytics

    this is going to be shocking to most but switching to matt patricia as defensive coordinator hasn't made the eagles defense any better

    The Eagles close the regular season on Sunday at the New York Giants before entering the playoffs. They are guaranteed a spot in the Wild Card round, but their opponent is to-be-determined.