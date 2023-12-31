Jalen Hurts, Eagles Roasted by NFL Fans for Late Collapse vs. Kyler Murray, Cardinals

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the postseason, but they've unquestionably been one of the NFL's worst teams over the past month.

A 35-31 loss to a now 4-12 Arizona Cardinals team on Sunday continued a horrific stretch, which has seen the team go 1-4 after a 10-1 start.

The defense was the primary culprit against Arizona, allowing 449 total yards. The Cardinals also possessed the ball for nearly 40 minutes as they continuously chewed up the clock against an Eagles defense that couldn't leave the field.

Arizona rushed for 221 yards, led by 128 via James Conner. Through the air, Kyler Murray was about as efficient as possible by completing 25-of-31 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns.

Murray did throw a pick-six to Sydney Brown, but it ultimately didn't matter as he led Arizona to 29 second-half points.

Conner capped the final drive by scoring his second rushing touchdown with 32 seconds left. After the PAT, Arizona led 35-31. A desperation Eagles drive in response ended with a Jalen Hurts interception.

Speaking of the offense, it didn't look all that great either. The run game averaged a pedestrian 4.0 yards per carry. Hurts completed 18-of-23 passes but only for 167 yards (7.3 YPA). Superstar wideouts A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith had quiet games, combining for just seven catches and 83 yards.

The Eagles look nothing like the team that won the NFC last year. A 42-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers led to a 33-13 defeat at the Dallas Cowboys, who now own the keys to the NFC East after Philly's loss. Then Philadelphia choked away a late lead against the Seattle Seahawks and lost 20-17.

Philadelphia then hung on for dear life versus a five-win New York Giants team before prevailing 33-25 on Christmas Day. New Year's Eve was a nightmare for the Birds, though.

It's clear a change in defensive playcalling from Sean Desai to Matt Patricia, which occurred before the Seahawks game, has not changed much of anything.

It's also clear that the offense, which hasn't been good enough to overcome the defense's shortcomings, has taken a step back as well

There was plenty of blame to go around, and it largely landed on the defense.