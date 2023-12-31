Bailey Zappe's Turnovers Ripped by NFL Fans as Patriots Lose to Josh Allen, Bills

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The end of the season can't come soon enough for the New England Patriots.

The six-time Super Bowl champions suffered their 12th loss, falling 27-21 to the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots out-gained the Bills 294-281 and averaged more than a full yard per play more (5.5) than Buffalo (4.1). New England was undone by Bailey Zappe's three interceptions in the first half.

Zappe's 256 yards and two touchdowns in Week 16 against the Denver Broncos likely had some fans questioning whether head coach Bill Belichick had waited too long to bench Mac Jones for good.

Based on Sunday, there isn't much difference between the two and it has never become more clear how badly New England needs a new quarterback.

The only good thing you can say about Zappe from Week 17 is that he didn't throw any interceptions in the second half.

Pats fans will at least take solace in the fact the team is now on pace to have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. If nothing else, New England could have the opportunity to land USC's Caleb Williams or North Carolina's Drake Maye this spring.

On the other side, the Bills set themselves up for a winner-take-all game against the Miami Dolphins for the AFC East title. It's also an opportunity for either team to make a major statement ahead of the playoffs.