    LeBron James, NFL Fans Say Lamar Jackson Has Ended MVP Debate as Ravens Beat Dolphins

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerX.com LogoFeatured Columnist IVDecember 31, 2023

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 31: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens throws a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson may have one hand on his second NFL Most Valuable Player Award after torching the Miami Dolphins in a 56-19 win that clinched the top seed in the AFC for his team.

    Jackson finished 18-of-21 for 321 yards and five touchdowns through the air, running for another 35 yards. He had a perfect passer rating (158.3) for the third time in his career.

    His impressive performance could be the definitive statement in the MVP race, especially considering it came against another contender for the honor, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

    Plenty of fans, including Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, are ready to write Jackson's name on the trophy.

    LeBron James @KingJames

    Ok so what y'all gone say about <a href="https://twitter.com/Lj_era8?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lj_era8</a> MVP nod now????!!! Always on some hatin 💩 when it comes to him. Man give him the trophy now and his 💐 💐

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    This week a national radio host said Lamar is a "great athlete" but not "quarterbacky" enough to win MVP 👀 <a href="https://t.co/EEDH5ebJn2">pic.twitter.com/EEDH5ebJn2</a>

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Ravens QB Lamar Jackson at the half: 12-of-14, 255 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs and a perfect passer rating of 158.3. If you're wondering about the MVP race.

    NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS

    What are the odds of Lamar Jackson being MVP? <a href="https://t.co/6UdSHwQFDP">pic.twitter.com/6UdSHwQFDP</a>

    Tchouameni Aurélien @atchouameni

    Ravens 👀 Lamar is definitely the MVP 👑

    GOWIE @DaKidGowie

    "If Lamar Jackson wins MVP, he'll be the worst MVP ever."<br><br>"I like my QBs to be quarterbacky, Lamar's just a really good athlete."<br><br>You sure about that? <a href="https://t.co/ivkp8qGaJI">pic.twitter.com/ivkp8qGaJI</a>

    Ryan Mink @ryanmink

    MVP chants at M&amp;T Bank Stadium and Lamar Jackson still has a dead serious look on his face on the bench. Doesn't crack a smile.

    Danny Armstrong @DArmstrong44

    Lamar Jackson to all his haters after locking up the NFL MVP race: <a href="https://t.co/5fWfTLbEIf">pic.twitter.com/5fWfTLbEIf</a>

    Black Reacher 🦍🐆 @DVDJXX

    2x MVP Lamar jackson is something you gon have to deal with

    Dustin @_dustincox

    Lamar Jackson is really about to win a second MVP <a href="https://t.co/92lVqXAqy2">pic.twitter.com/92lVqXAqy2</a>

    Jeff Cavanaugh @timeforjeffrey

    Lamar is stacking up his passing stats just to make everyone chill out and not argue about his MVP

    Moody @EricNMoody

    Lamar Jackson is playing like the league's MVP: <br> <a href="https://t.co/1fdPkNMDBW">pic.twitter.com/1fdPkNMDBW</a>

    nick wright @getnickwright

    Lamar's MVP might be unanimous *again*.

    Mark Jackson's Burner @casualtakeking

    They were saying all week Lamar's stats aren't good enough for MVP so he just threw for 5tds and 300yds with all due respect

    A pair of touchdown passes from Jackson toward the end of the first half broke the game open.

    Jason Sanders made a 38-yard field goal to bring Miami to within a point, 14-13, with 3:10 on the clock. On the next play from scrimmage, Jackson hit Zay Flowers for a 75-yard score.

    Baltimore's next drive saw him find Isaiah Likely on a fourth-down throw. The tight end hauled in the throw one-hand before turning and running to the pylon.

    Baltimore Ravens @Ravens

    PUT SOME RESPECT ON HIS NAME!<a href="https://twitter.com/DaGorilla4?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DaGorilla4</a> !!!!! | Tune in on CBS! <a href="https://t.co/CCcZAQJoRF">pic.twitter.com/CCcZAQJoRF</a>

    Beyond impacting the MVP chase, this game carried implications in the battle for the AFC crown. While the Ravens cemented themselves as the class of the conference right now, the Dolphins heightened concerns about whether they're built to beat the best teams.

    Chris at Phins.com @PhinsChris

    35 points surrendered by the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dolphins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dolphins</a> D today. All that talent, what an abject embarrassment.

    shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe

    Wonder IF* Tua still has those receipts? 😳😳😳 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLSunday?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLSunday</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ravens?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ravens</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dolphins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dolphins</a>

    Chris Kouffman @ckparrot

    Dolphins defense has completely screwed the pooch today. No excuses.

    Miami still doesn't even have the AFC East sewn up just yet. The Buffalo Bills are still alive with the Dolphins' loss and their 27-21 win over the New England Patriots.

    The Phins host Buffalo in Week 18 in what's a must-win situation, both in terms of the division battle and building any momentum going into the postseason.