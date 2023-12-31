LeBron James, NFL Fans Say Lamar Jackson Has Ended MVP Debate as Ravens Beat Dolphins

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson may have one hand on his second NFL Most Valuable Player Award after torching the Miami Dolphins in a 56-19 win that clinched the top seed in the AFC for his team.

Jackson finished 18-of-21 for 321 yards and five touchdowns through the air, running for another 35 yards. He had a perfect passer rating (158.3) for the third time in his career.

His impressive performance could be the definitive statement in the MVP race, especially considering it came against another contender for the honor, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Plenty of fans, including Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, are ready to write Jackson's name on the trophy.

A pair of touchdown passes from Jackson toward the end of the first half broke the game open.

Jason Sanders made a 38-yard field goal to bring Miami to within a point, 14-13, with 3:10 on the clock. On the next play from scrimmage, Jackson hit Zay Flowers for a 75-yard score.

Baltimore's next drive saw him find Isaiah Likely on a fourth-down throw. The tight end hauled in the throw one-hand before turning and running to the pylon.

Beyond impacting the MVP chase, this game carried implications in the battle for the AFC crown. While the Ravens cemented themselves as the class of the conference right now, the Dolphins heightened concerns about whether they're built to beat the best teams.

Miami still doesn't even have the AFC East sewn up just yet. The Buffalo Bills are still alive with the Dolphins' loss and their 27-21 win over the New England Patriots.