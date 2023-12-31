Titans' Will Levis Out with Foot Injury vs. Texans, Replaced by Ryan Tannehill

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis was carted to the locker room during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

Jonathan Jones of CBS reported Levis would not return to the game.

Prior to exiting, Levis was sacked by Jerry Hughes and fumbled, with Sheldon Rankins scooping up the ball and taking it back for a touchdown.

The 2023 second-round pick was 2-of-6 for 16 yards in his limited time on the field.

A high ankle sprain to Ryan Tannehill opened the door for Levis to become the starting quarterback in Week 8. He threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Head coach Mike Vrabel stuck with the rookie for Tennessee's next seven games. Coincidentally, Levis was forced to miss a 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 because of an ankle sprain of his own.

His absence elevates Tannehill back to QB1 status. The 35-year-old had thrown for 1,280 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions entering Sunday. He's on pace to match or set career worsts in touchdown percentage (1.1) and interception percentage (3.3), and his 33.9 QBR isn't far off from his all-time low (33.2), per Pro Football Reference.

Considering the Titans only have one more game left in the season and are already eliminated from playoff contention, they could choose to be extra cautious with Levis and shut him down altogether.