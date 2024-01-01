AP College Basketball Poll 2024: Complete Week 9 Men's Rankings Released

Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Purdue sits atop the men's Associated Press Top 25 poll for the third straight week as it prepares to enter its Big Ten slate.

The Boilermakers only had one game last week, cruising to an 80-53 victory over Eastern Kentucky. That was enough for them to again fend off Kansas for the No. 1 ranking.

AP Poll Top 25

Purdue Kansas Houston UConn Tennessee Kentucky Marquette North Carolina Illinois Arizona Oklahoma BYU Colorado State Duke Memphis Clemson Florida Atlantic Baylor James Madison Texas Wisconsin Ole Miss Providence Gonzaga Auburn

For the most part, the week was fairly light on consequential results, especially when contrasted with the chaotic first few months. Like Purdue, Kansas and Houston had a light schedule. The Jayhawks easily handled Wichita State 86-67, and the Cougars nearly doubled up Pennsylvania 81-42.

One major upset got in just under the wire as Stanford rode a hot shooting night to 100-82 triumph over then-fourth-ranked Arizona on Sunday. The Cardinal knocked down 16 of their 25 attempts from long range.

Kanaan Carlyle had 28 points and eight rebounds off the bench, while Spencer Jones was an efficient 8-of-9 from the field en route to a 21-point showing.

"I think this will absolutely be the peak moment of this season for 2023," Cardinal head coach Jerod Haase said. "For 2024, we're going to start from scratch and see new peaks and new highs. Usually I tell them to enjoy the win until midnight. This time I told them they could enjoy this one for the rest of the year."

Wildcats fans might be growing somewhat concerned with the team's current direction. After starting 8-0 and climbing to No. 1 in the polls, Arizona has dropped three of its last five. Granted, two of those were against ranked teams, but the 18-point drubbing by Stanford could be a warning sign.

Before Stanford's shocker to close out the week, Florida Gulf Coast had delivered the biggest surprise.

Florida Atlantic moved up seven spots to No. 7 after handing the Wildcats their second loss. Dusty May's squad proceeded to trip up on the road against FGCU, falling 72-68.

"Hat's off to Florida Gulf Coast, they played extremely well," May said after the game. "They stepped up and made timely plays. Other than our rebounding advantage, they probably outplayed us in every other facet of the game."

Zach Anderson and Dallion Johnson combined for 39 points, and their seven made threes were more than FAU collectively knocked down (four).

The Owls fell 10 spots to No. 17 in the newest AP poll.

Looking ahead to Week 9, plenty of fans will be circling Purdue's battle with Illinois in West Lafayette on Friday. The Fighting Illini will face a big test, not only because they're playing the No. 1 team but also due to fact they're without Terrence Shannon Jr., who remains suspended indefinitely.