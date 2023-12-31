Cowboys' Dak Prescott Praises Lions HC Dan Campbell's Aggressiveness: 'I Love It'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was aggressive once again during Saturday's 20-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys with a fake punt from his team's own territory and an attempted two-point conversion in the final 30 seconds, which earned the respect of opposing quarterback Dak Prescott.

"This guy is crazy and respectfully crazy, talking about coach Campbell," Prescott said, per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. "I love it. I really do. You're playing to win a game not lose a game and that's what he did tonight credit that mindset that's a helluva team."

The fake punt was successful in the second quarter, but the two-point conversion failed controversially.

Detroit appeared to convert it with a trick-play pass to offensive tackle Taylor Decker, but the officials said he didn't report as eligible and penalized the visitors. The Lions still went for two from the Cowboys' 7-yard line and then had another chance from the 2-yard line when Micah Parsons went offside.

Yet they failed on that attempt as well and lost by one point.

The Decker play was the main storyline in the aftermath with Detroit saying he reported as eligible and the officials saying it was actually offensive lineman Dan Skipper who reported as eligible.

However, the Lions also couldn't stop Prescott (26-of-38 passing for 345 yards, two touchdowns and one interception) and CeeDee Lamb (13 catches for 227 yards and one touchdown) throughout the game.