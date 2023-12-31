Tom Brady Jokes About Plan to End NFL Retirement in IG Post Bidding Farewell to 2023

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Tom Brady is 46 years old and surely wasn't going to come out of retirement in 2023.

Right?

Right?!?

Well, the all-time great at least joked about it in an Instagram post reflecting back on the past year. He ended the post by writing, "the only downside to 2023 was when I was about to unretire in May and my friends threw a surprise retirement party. Kind of forced my hand."

Coming out of retirement would not be a new move for Brady.

After all, he retired after the 2021 season just to come back for 2022 and lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to an NFC South crown. He was still impressive on an individual level and completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 4,694 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

It seemed to be the end of a career that included seven Super Bowl titles, five Super Bowl MVPs, three league MVPs and 15 Pro Bowl selections.

Brady is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback in NFL history and is probably done playing after sitting out the 2023 campaign.