Bills' Von Miller Healthy Scratch vs. Patriots; Sean McDermott Made Final Call

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills will be without one of their most notable pass-rushers after announcing linebacker Von Miller is among the inactives for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

According to Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN, head coach Sean McDermott made the final call on Miller's status. Martin noted it was a "tough decision" with the team in the middle of the AFC playoff race.

Miller's benching comes a month after he was arrested in Texas.

As Jillian Martin of CNN noted, an arrest warrant affidavit from the Dallas Police Department said Miller was accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend. He turned himself in to authorities and was released on $5,000 bond. He has said the allegations are "100 percent false" and "completely wrong and blown out of proportion."

On the field, Miller has played 11 games for the Bills this season and has not been much of a factor.

He has just three tackles and zero sacks, which is a stark contrast to the majority of his career as an eight-time Pro Bowler, two-time Super Bowl champion and three-time All-Pro selection.

The Bills have played well despite his struggles and enter Sunday's contest on a three-game winning streak. They are 9-6 on the campaign and in sixth place in the AFC standings.