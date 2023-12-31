Raiders Rumors: Mark Davis 'Increasingly Impressed' by Antonio Pierce as HC Option

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are still alive in the AFC playoff race because of how they have played under interim coach Antonio Pierce, and he has reportedly made quite the impression on team ownership.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Raiders owner Mark Davis is "increasingly impressed" with the job Pierce has done. Las Vegas is 4-3 since it fired Josh McDaniels.

Rapoport and Pelissero did note that "Davis is a believer that you need a big name in Las Vegas" while highlighting Bill Belichick and Jim Harbaugh as potential headliners who could be available this offseason.

Yet the report also said "several members of the extended Raiders family have reached out to Davis to express their support" for Pierce.

Earlier this month, star pass-rusher Maxx Crosby showed the interim coach some love as well:

Moving on from someone who has support from so many, including within the locker room, would be a risky move for Davis. Pierce also has the opportunity to make even more of a case for himself when Las Vegas faces the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and the Denver Broncos in Week 18.

There is still a path to the playoffs, although they would have to jump multiple teams from the 11th spot in the AFC standings.

Even if the postseason isn't in the cards, two straight wins would improve the Raiders' record to 9-8 overall and 6-3 under Pierce. They haven't exactly started Patrick Mahomes under center either with Aidan O'Connell and Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback this season, but the team has still responded under the interim coach.

Pierce was a Super Bowl-winning linebacker during his career as a player and has seemingly connected with the players in the locker room.