Steve Kerr Says Warriors Lack 'Grit' After Loss to Mavs: 'And That's a Problem'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The roller-coaster start to the 2023-24 season is experiencing another downturn for the Golden State Warriors following a 132-122 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, and head coach Steve Kerr highlighted what he sees as one of the issues.

"We haven't found that grit that every good team needs, where you pull together and you just play for the group," Kerr said following a third consecutive loss, per ESPN's Kendra Andrews. "We are not there yet. And that's a problem. We have great guys, but until every team connects in a way that is solely dedicated to winning each game, then we are going to be stuck in this place."

Any lack of grit that did hold the Warriors back was apparent on the defensive side as the Mavericks shot 55.7 percent from the field and 40 percent from deep as they poured in 132 points.

Luka Dončić was unstoppable with 39 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as one of six Dallas players who scored in double figures.

Golden State is now 15-17 and on the outside of the Western Conference playoff picture. Its season has included a six-game losing streak and now two different three-game losing streaks.

It doesn't help that Draymond Green is suspended indefinitely, but the Warriors just lost to a Miami Heat team playing without Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin on Thursday.

Andrews noted, "off the court, the Warriors believe their chemistry is at a high point—a stark contrast from a season ago when Golden State pinpointed its poor play to the bad energy in the locker room."

Yet that hasn't resulted in consistent wins with Green out of the lineup, future Hall of Famer Chris Paul adjusting to a new team, and veterans in Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins struggling at times.