Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb Ordered to Take NFL Drug Test After 227 Yards vs. Lions

CeeDee Lamb was absolutely unstoppable during the Dallas Cowboys' 20-19 victory over the Detroit Lions on Saturday.

His reward?

An NFL drug test.

As Pro Football Focus shared, the NFL wasted little time issuing Lamb a drug test after he torched the Detroit secondary to the tune of 13 catches for 227 yards and one touchdown.

Lamb is one of the best receivers in the league, and Saturday was his eighth game with more than 100 receiving yards on the season. His performance was far from completely random, but he was still on another level with more than half of his team's 384 total yards.

The Oklahoma product now has 122 catches for 1,651 yards and 10 touchdowns, which are all career-high marks with one more game remaining in the regular season.

Saturday's performance was particularly notable for Lamb, who secured his place in Cowboys' history by passing Michael Irvin's franchise record for receptions and receiving yards in a season. Irvin, who was in attendance, tallied 111 catches for 1,603 yards during the 1995 campaign.

"I told you I'd enjoy it more if we won," Lamb said, per Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official website. "... It's a surreal moment for me. Shout out to my guys, we continue to work, continue to build and continue to grow. I wouldn't be able to do any of this without them. We're looking forward to keeping it going."

Lamb would have likely been the game's biggest story had it not ended in controversial fashion.

The Lions trailed by seven in the final 30 seconds before they scored a touchdown to close the deficit to one. Rather than kick the extra point and go to overtime, they went for two and seemingly converted it with a trick-play completion to offensive tackle Taylor Decker.

However, the officials said he did not report as eligible and ruled it a penalty. The Lions went for two again from the Cowboys' 7-yard line and had another opportunity from the 2-yard line when Dallas committed an offside penalty. They came up short both times and lost by a single point.

Yet it was the penalty on the Decker play that stood out after the game with the tackle saying he did report as eligible and head coach Dan Campbell saying he explained the play to the officials before the game should the Lions use it.