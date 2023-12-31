Bronny James Impresses Fans With 15 Points in USC's Loss to Oregon State

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

USC dropped to 6-7 on the season Saturday night, losing to Oregon State 86-70 on the road.

Despite the loss, Bronny James continued to show growth and dropped a career-high 15 points. He also added to his highlight reel in the first half of the game, throwing down a LeBron James-esque tomahawk dunk on a fast break off a steal.

The freshman is still coming off the bench for the Trojans, playing in just his fifth game of the season, but James could see his minutes go up if he continues to add valuable scoring for USC.

USC couldn't get much going on Saturday, heading into halftime with a nine-point deficit. Coming out of the break, the Trojans didn't have an answer for Oregon State, and the Beavers managed to build a big lead late in the second half.

The Trojans managed to put together a comeback — thanks in part to a late surge from James.

USC's late efforts weren't enough, however, and the Trojans came up short.

After a quiet start to his collegiate career, James managed to have a breakout game on Saturday. His big game had fans impressed and excited for what's to come for the freshman.

USC has struggled early on this season. After heading into December at a respectable 5-2, the Trojans limped through December, winning just one of their five games, including an upset loss to Long Beach State. Now in conference play, USC has dropped its first two Pac-12 games and will take on Cal next.