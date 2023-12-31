X

MCBB

    Bronny James Impresses Fans With 15 Points in USC's Loss to Oregon State

    Andrew PetersDecember 31, 2023

    MONTGOMERY, AL - DECEMBER 19: USC Trojans guard Bronny James (6) participates in warmups for the game between the Alabama State Hornets and the USC Trojans on December 19, 2023 at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    USC dropped to 6-7 on the season Saturday night, losing to Oregon State 86-70 on the road.

    Despite the loss, Bronny James continued to show growth and dropped a career-high 15 points. He also added to his highlight reel in the first half of the game, throwing down a LeBron James-esque tomahawk dunk on a fast break off a steal.

    USC Men's Basketball @USC_Hoops

    BRONNY THROWS DOWN 🔨<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/Pac12Network?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Pac12Network</a><br>📱: <a href="https://t.co/sun5jxIL31">https://t.co/sun5jxIL31</a> <a href="https://t.co/0GCMHIhXCW">pic.twitter.com/0GCMHIhXCW</a>

    The freshman is still coming off the bench for the Trojans, playing in just his fifth game of the season, but James could see his minutes go up if he continues to add valuable scoring for USC.

    USC Men's Basketball @USC_Hoops

    Back-to-back threes from Bronny James and he's got a career-high 15 points on the night.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/Pac12Network?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Pac12Network</a><br>📱: <a href="https://t.co/sun5jxIL31">https://t.co/sun5jxIL31</a> <a href="https://t.co/Hpf1P9jJB5">pic.twitter.com/Hpf1P9jJB5</a>

    USC couldn't get much going on Saturday, heading into halftime with a nine-point deficit. Coming out of the break, the Trojans didn't have an answer for Oregon State, and the Beavers managed to build a big lead late in the second half.

    The Trojans managed to put together a comeback — thanks in part to a late surge from James.

    Steve Gress @stevegress19

    Bronny James now has 15 and has hot a couple 3s to keep USC in it. Beavers up 72-61 with 3:14 to play.

    USC's late efforts weren't enough, however, and the Trojans came up short.

    After a quiet start to his collegiate career, James managed to have a breakout game on Saturday. His big game had fans impressed and excited for what's to come for the freshman.

    Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

    USC is turning in a full-scale stinker tonight losing at Oregon State, but it's good to see Bronny James get going and have 15 points. <br><br>Has been active and has really been the guy here late that has given them even any remote possibility of getting back into the game.

    Himathon @RealMilk_Man_

    Bronny James is on 🔥🔥🔥

    Jamal Cristopher @JamCristopher

    Coming out party for bronny James tonight. 15 pts. Off the bounce stuff like this, game expanding <a href="https://t.co/d3XXTjSaQo">pic.twitter.com/d3XXTjSaQo</a>

    Brandon Ogden @BrandonOSports

    Bronny James making plays.

    Isaac Trotter @Isaac__Trotter

    Bronny James. Good at basketball (on both ends) <a href="https://t.co/7zPQkdjRMt">pic.twitter.com/7zPQkdjRMt</a>

    USC has struggled early on this season. After heading into December at a respectable 5-2, the Trojans limped through December, winning just one of their five games, including an upset loss to Long Beach State. Now in conference play, USC has dropped its first two Pac-12 games and will take on Cal next.

    Perhaps James' coming out game will spark some confidence in the Trojans moving forward.