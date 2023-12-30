Report: Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco to Play vs. Bengals After Clearing Concussion Protocol

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco will reportedly play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Pacheco cleared concussion protocol and is expected to be in the backfield this week, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Pacheco was listed as questionable for the matchup after dealing with a concussion and a shoulder injury.

Pacheco has logged 805 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games this season. The Chiefs have lost three of their last four games and are looking for a big win over the Bengals on Sunday, and having their starting running back will be crucial.

Pacheco gives the Chiefs a much-needed boost in the backfield, as Kansas City could be without Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who is listed as questionable with illness. The Chiefs will also be without running back Jerick McKinnon, who is on the injury reserve with a groin injury.

Pacheco had a successful first season last year with the Chiefs after being drafted in the seventh round out of Rutgers. He rushed for 830 yards and five touchdowns and has put up similar numbers this season.

Kansas City has a chance to clinch both a playoff berth and the AFC West this weekend with a win, but the Chiefs can still do both with a loss if the Las Vegas Raiders lose to the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos lose to the Los Angeles Chargers.