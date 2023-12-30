Report: Sam Howell to Start for Commanders vs. 49ers After Jacoby Brissett's Injury

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Sam Howell will reportedly be back under center for the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera announced Wednesday that Jacoby Brissett would start in place of Howell, but after Brissett was sidelined due to an aggravated hamstring injury, Howell will draw the start, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

In each of the last two games, Howell was pulled for Brissett amid shaky performances. In both of those games, Brissett rallied the Commanders and nearly completed comebacks.

After Howell's struggles, Brissett got the nod to start against the San Francisco 49ers, but his injury will keep him sidelined.

Howell, who has started every game for the Commanders in 2023, has had a shaky season in his second year in the NFL. While he has racked up 3,624 passing yards and 19 touchdowns, he's also tossed 17 interceptions.

Two weeks ago against the Los Angeles Rams, he threw for 102 yards, a touchdown and an interception before he was benched for Brissett. Last week against the New York Jets, he had 56 yards and a pair of interceptions on a miserable 6-of-22 passing before he was pulled.

Now given another opportunity, Howell is looking to put together a good game to potentially prove himself worthy of the starting spot.