TMZ: Brooke Hogan, WWE Icon Hulk Hogan's Daughter, Married Former NHLer Steven Oleksy

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Brooke Hogan, the daughter of legendary pro wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, reportedly got married last year in a private ceremony.

According to TMZ Sports, Brooke wed former NHL defenseman Steven Oleksy on June 8, 2022, in Orlando, Florida.

The ceremony reportedly only involved the bride and groom, although they had another ceremony earlier in this month involving Oleksy's family in Michigan.

Oleksy, 37, played in 62 NHL regular-season games with the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins from 2012 through 2017.

In those games, Oleksy posted three goals and 16 assists for 19 points, and he also had a solid plus-15 rating.

Oleksy appeared in seven playoff games for the Caps during the 2012-13 season as well, registering one assist and a minus-1 rating.

Originally born in Chesterfield, Michigan, Oleksy went undrafted after playing collegiately at Lake Superior State University, but he worked his way up through the minors, playing in the ECHL, IHL and AHL before finally making his NHL debut.

Although Oleksy last played in an NHL game in 2017, he played five more seasons after that in the AHL and ECHL, and in an Austrian professional league.

Oleksy last played professionally last season, appearing in four games for the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears.

As for Brooke, 35, she is currently focused on running her own interior design company and continuing her music career.

While her father is the star of the family as far as wrestling goes, Brooke had some involvement in pro wrestling in her own right about a decade ago.

During Hulk's time as a person of influence in TNA, Brooke became an on-screen character from for the company from 2012 to 2013, primarily serving as an authority figure for the Knockouts division.

Per TMZ Sports, Brooke has kept herself busy since leaving the world of pro wrestling, releasing a new single called "Don't Know It Yet" this month.