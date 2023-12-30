NFL Rumors: Eagles' Sean Desai Lost 'Authority' over 3rd Down Plans Before Demotion

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It appears Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai lost some of his duties before being dumped as the team's defensive play-caller.

Desai "lost his authority over third-down game planning, a process that began after coach Nick Sirianni's self scouting of the team during the Week 10 bye" before being demoted, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

"Sirianni wanted more collaboration and communication between Desai and his staff — including senior assistant Matt Patricia — and conveyed to his coordinator a need to be more open to other viewpoints, sources said," McLane wrote.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported Dec. 17 that Desai had lost play-calling duties and that the job was being given to senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia.

However, Patricia and two other assistants were given third-down duties after a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 3, according to McLane. Following another major loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 10, Desai was stripped of his play-calling duties altogether, McLane added.

The Eagles may be 11-4 on the season, but they lost three straight games to the 49ers, Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks before bouncing back in a victory over the embattled New York Giants last week.

Philadelphia's defense has struggled all season, and if the team doesn't sort things out ahead of the playoffs, the Eagles could be in for an early exit.

The Eagles are allowing the sixth-most passing yards per game in the NFL (250.8 YPG) and are also allowing 95.2 rushing yards per game. Additionally, the team is allowing the eighth-most points per game (24.4 PPG).